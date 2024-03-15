The rise of India’s swing state diplomacy

The idea of a global “swing state” itself is not new, as IR scholars have looked at both “pivotal states” and “global swing states” in many different avatars since the US’ unipolar moment. Notably, most of these formulations have included India, but the attempt has been to evaluate its potential as a pawn in Western strategy. Swing states have mattered in these formulations only in terms of how they can be used to advance Western interests (both realist and liberal internationalist), but rarely have the motives of these countries been analysed in their specificity and with reference to the advancement of their own geopolitical ambitions. It is time to do so in the case of India, whose swing state diplomacy is definitely here to stay.