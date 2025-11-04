Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
The rise of 'start-up politics'

The rise of 'start-up politics'

In an age of reels, instant opinions, and artificial intelligence, political patience is a rare virtue. If start-up politics like that of Jan Suraaj are to succeed, they must become a sustained, on-ground force.
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 03 November 2025, 19:09 IST
Last Updated : 03 November 2025, 19:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionPanorama

Follow us on :

Follow Us