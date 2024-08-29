The separation pang

However, one part of us is very happy that our little one is now all grown up and wants to fly off the nest. We have also been in that age, and I am sure felt stifled when our parents kept giving us advice and instructions galore before each trip. We have snapped at them, as we have had this ‘I am grown up; why is all this fuss about’ feeling. And we would have promised ourselves to ‘be different, cool parents’—a promise we break into pieces with our parental hammer when our little ones start nurturing their wings!