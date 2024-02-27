The supreme being – my own inner essence

This golden disc that hides the Truth is the glamour and glitter of the world. Most of us are carried away by this shining golden disc.

This prayer says “I can do nothing about this disc except plead with You to remove it, so that I can come face to face with You as the attributeless Supreme Truth’.

It is noteworthy that even at the highest level of intellectual speculation, prayer still has importance.

After praying for the golden disc to be removed, the devotee says, “Please gather up your light so that I may see your radiant form.” The word form is being used because for most people, a form is necessary to relate to.

To understand and have a relationship with an attributeless nothing is impossible for most people. That is why the system of worship through images was established.