The world gets another unpredictable new leader

It is a remarkable image makeover for a man with a checkered history. He was accused of the abduction and disappearance of student activists during the pro-democracy protests that eventually led to Suharto’s resignation in 1998, amid street protests fueled by economic turmoil. Prabowo also headed the army’s special forces unit, Kopassus, and was incriminated in alleged human-rights violations in the former province of East Timor. He has consistently denied all allegations, and in this campaign, has appeared to shake off the past. We must focus on the future, he thundered to the crowd at his victory parade. It seems millions of Indonesians agree with him.

Central to that is a sense of pride and nationalism and a desire to have their place in the world. Joshua Kurlantzick of the Council of Foreign Relations notes: “Prabowo definitely wants Indonesia to be seen as a bigger power in Asia and on the world stage — to take back real leadership of ASEAN, play a bigger role in global institutions.”

And it will be on the international front that he may face the biggest challenges. The first order of business will be the relationship with the US — which has been awkward to say the least. He was banned from going there for two decades, ostensibly because of his alleged human-rights record, but Washington allowed him back in after he was selected defense minister in Jokowi’s cabinet. Indonesia under Jokowi has been building close ties with both the US and China, and for the most part, Prabowo is expected to continue with that, particularly in terms of courting Chinese investment, which has been a strong feature of this administration.