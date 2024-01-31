Those eyes of hatred

It was December 10, 1992, 3.30 am. My colleague and I were returning after a night shift in our newspaper office carpool. As per our roster, I began my week-long night shift the previous Sunday, December 6, the day Babri Masjid was demolished. All journalists were handed a pass from the police department because a curfew was imposed on Calcutta. It was relaxed for a few hours on December 9 as the city had become wiser and saner (unlike many towns during that week). The sparks had evidently not died down, as there were stray clashes in the city’s Kidderpore area.