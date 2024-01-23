Time to live

The Buddhists saw every beginning as an end and every end as a beginning. Time was really the position of the sun, the moon, and the stars. In this view, time should be flexible and laid back. Yet, with the advance of civilisation, humans have become more and more enslaved and regimented by time. Life itself is measured by time. There are milestones at every point of time. Work becomes not an act of creating something, but something measured by deadlines. Joy and pride in work take second place. Everything is so time oriented that there is literally no time to stand and stare, no time to contemplate what it all means, and much less time to conceptualise.