To solve the plastics crisis, we need to calm down about plastics

By David Fickling

How to deal with the waste generated by the half-billion metric tons of plastic manufactured each year? One approach is to consume fewer polymers, recycle them more, and stop the rest from getting into the natural environment. Another is to declare the whole process a scam, and hope the problem will somehow go away of its own accord.

Faced with a seemingly intractable dilemma, the latter approach is tempting. Fixing things is hard; assigning blame far easier. Such a strategy is unlikely to change much, however.

The Center for Climate Integrity, a US nonprofit, issued a report this month alleging oil and chemicals companies “perpetuated a decades-long campaign of fraud and deception about the recyclability of plastics,” combing through public and private statements to build a case for legal action against the companies and their lobby groups. The report tells a powerful story about the difficulty of making recycling work, and the incessant efforts of the plastics industry to pretend it was more successful than it really is.

And yet the problem with our plastics addiction is far more fundamental than an issue of mere greenwashing.