To whom it may concern: America and Europe need each other

No surprise, then, that even with a war raging in Europe involving repeated nuclear threats by the Kremlin, the developments in the US campaigns have received even greater attention in the European press than usual.

Given the war in Ukraine, the risks of a larger war in the Middle East and China's accelerating challenge to American primacy, Europe needs the United States more than it has since the end of the Cold War. And America still has a unique and valuable asset that its growing list of rivals and adversaries don't: reliable allies and partners in Europe.