Tough laws as crucial as social media literacy to combat deepfakes

Some areas the taskforce can address are: Rapid detection and removal of deepfake content on social media and communication platforms; develop mechanism for users to flag deepfake content; punitive measures including stringent penalties for individuals and entities creating, distributing, or profiting from malicious deepfakes; facilitate punitive damages to be claimed by victims; enforce strict regulations on media and social media outlets and platforms for the spread of unverified content; encourage responsible reporting and content sharing; strengthen privacy laws and regulations to protect individuals from unauthorised use of their images and videos in deepfake creations; software companies aiding in deepfake creation should watermark content as ‘AI-generated’; encourage social media platforms to take responsibility by implementing self-attestation for uploads; foster global collaboration to address the international nature of deepfake threats; recognise the financial implications on industries when their leaders become victims of deepfake attacks; develop strategies to mitigate stock market impact and provide guidance for affected companies; and promote responsible AI development and ethical guidelines that discourage the malicious use of deepfake technology.