Tree planting: A green goal for firms

Recent analyses of carbon credits from afforestation projects — for instance, a case study by Guardian in Latin America and Down to Earth in India — show that rarely do communities get financial benefits through carbon credit projects and much of the share goes to private entities including project developers, verifiers, auditors, and registries. Further, in the pursuit of afforestation for carbon credits, local communities are ill-advised to raise tree plantations like eucalyptus or casuarina as block plantations to register more carbon credits without realising that these trees have little timber or other non-timber value. The market values are often saturated due to large-scale plantations and over-supply of these trees.