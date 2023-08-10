Tycoon who gave away $750 m sees profit in loans to poor

Thyagarajan’s career highlights untapped opportunities in the world’s most populous country, as more of its 1.4 billion people strive to enter a growing middle class. Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has pushed to expand access to India’s banking services, about a quarter of the nation still doesn’t have access to the formal financial system. And roughly a third of those who do have a bank account never use it, according to the World Bank.

Lending to the poor is a form of socialism, Thyagarajan contends. But by offering a cheaper option than the punitive rates available to the unbanked, he has sought to demonstrate that the business can be safe and profitable. And in doing so, he’s persuaded other companies to bring down borrowing costs.

Now, the industry is big business.

India has about 9,400 so-called shadow banks, which mostly offer financial services

to people passed over by conventional lenders.

“RT is an outlier,” said Srinivas Balasubramanian, senior partner and head of corporate finance at KPMG India. “Few have sustained and thrived for so long.”

Building An Empire

Indeed, Thyagarajan stands out in an industry that has been plagued by ethical challenges and is prone to booms and busts — with blowups sometimes threatening the financial system. The most obvious example is the subprime mortgage crisis in the US. More recently, the collapse of a non-bank lender in Mexico last year wiped out billions for investors.

Forging a socialism-inspired lending firm might seem an unexpected career choice for a man who grew up surrounded by servants in a well-to-do farming family in Tamil Nadu. But Thyagarajan said he’s always had an analytical and egalitarian-oriented mind.

He studied mathematics at the undergraduate and master’s level in Chennai before spending three years at the prestigious Indian Statistical Institute in Kolkata.

In 1961, he joined New India Assurance Co, one of India’s largest insurers, starting a spell in finance as a company employee that lasted two decades. It included stints at Vysya Bank, a regional lender, and J B Boda & Co, a reinsurance broker.