Understanding India's complex relationship with China

It is disappointing to find Indian websites not easily yielding the text of the epoch-making 1993 “Agreement on the Maintenance of Peace and Tranquility along the Line of Actual Control in the India-China Border Areas”. Consequently, one has to search foreign sites like the UN or the Stimson Center. The agreement was the direct result of the successful 1988 Rajiv Gandhi visit to China and his meeting with paramount leader Deng Xiaoping.

