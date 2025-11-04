Understanding the power of simplicity

<p class="bodytext">The joke about the chief guest and the note from his wife is both humorous and deeply meaningful. The story goes that as the chief guest rose to deliver his much-anticipated speech, his wife discreetly handed him a small chit of paper with something scribbled on it. Curious, he glances at it, expecting some last-minute reminder or quote to include. Instead, he reads the simple instruction: “KISS – Keep It Simple, Stupid!” Though on a lighter vein, beneath the humour lies a profound idea about the value of simplicity in life.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Simplicity is one of life’s greatest virtues. However, it is often the hardest to practise. Whether in communication, relationships, or daily living, we tend to complicate things unnecessarily. We use big words when small ones will do, chase too many goals at once, and clutter our lives with possessions and worries. The “KISS” principle reminds us that clarity, brevity, and sincerity often have a greater impact than grand displays of intelligence, ostentation, or complexity.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In communication, simplicity ensures understanding. A simple, well-expressed idea reaches the heart and mind more easily than an elaborate one that confuses the listener. The world’s greatest leaders and thinkers, from Mahatma Gandhi to Albert Einstein, believed in keeping thoughts and actions simple. Einstein once said, “If you can’t explain it simply, you don’t understand it well enough.” Simplicity allows ideas to breathe and connect with people on a deeper level.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In life, simplicity brings peace. When we let go of unnecessary desires, possessions, and complications, we make room for joy and contentment. A simple life is not an empty one; it allows us to focus on life’s important aspects, such as love, honesty, health and meaningful relationships. The more we de-clutter our surroundings and minds, the more clearly we can see what brings us genuine happiness. Simplicity thus allows space for reflection, creativity, and gratitude. The note from the chief guest’s wife, though playful, carries timeless wisdom. It urges us to strip away the unnecessary, to speak from the heart, and to live with purpose rather than pretence. </p>.<p class="bodytext">So, the next time we face a challenge or prepare to speak, perhaps we should remember the chief guest’s story and silently tell ourselves, “Keep it simple, stupid.” It might just be the smartest advice we can ever follow in life.</p>