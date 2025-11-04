Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Understanding the power of simplicity

Understanding the power of simplicity

So, the next time we face a challenge or prepare to speak, perhaps we should remember the chief guest’s story and silently tell ourselves, 'Keep it simple, stupid'.
Dorothy Victor
Last Updated : 03 November 2025, 19:12 IST
Last Updated : 03 November 2025, 19:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionOasis

Follow us on :

Follow Us