US faces a renewed Shi'ite challenge

The US today is on the horns of a dilemma in the Middle East. On the one hand, it has felt the compulsion to sustain a bolstered military presence in the region to reassure and defend Israel against a coordinated regional attack involving Arab nations. On the other hand, it is getting sucked into a broader regional deterrence game in the region. Even in the absence of any state-led Arab coordination against Israel, the US faces unprecedented coordination between non-state actors spread across the region in Iraq, Syria, Yemen, and Lebanon, with an overarching Iranian influence and support for these groups. With the Yemeni Houthis dragging this dynamic into the maritime domain and the US opening a multi-nation naval coalition front against them, it appears that the US’ original intention to stop the war from spreading through the region by deploying strongly may not be working according to plan. But that is exactly how wars unfold, drawing unplanned responses from even the mightiest.