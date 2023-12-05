Use tech to end manual scavenging

PM Modi’s government introduced programmes such as Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan and the National Action for Mechanised Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE) to promote mechanisation by protecting and training workers. However, these schemes are not fully involved and are left half-implemented, as they have been continued for years and have not been fully abolished. Modi, in his book “KARMAYOG,” referred to manual scavenging as a “spiritual experience,” but later he changed his stance to abolish manual scavenging in one of the Mann Ki Baat episodes on the 125th birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar. Appreciation and encouragement for manual scavenging will increase caste discrimination and the exclusion of marginal communities. While the PM promised to end the practice of manual scavenging, his jumlas have never turned into reality because what has been promised during election campaigns is never fulfilled. It was not necessary to create an emotional moment by washing the feet of the sanitation workers in Prayagraj; fulfilling their rights and bringing them justice to live a life of dignity and freedom from dehumanising work is more important than political interests.