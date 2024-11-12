Vibrant energy of Ganga aarti

<p>The timeless ritual of Ganga aarti is deeply embedded into the cultural fabric of Benaras (Varanasi), our country’s spiritual capital. In fact calling it a ritual seems inadequate, for, witnessing the aarti is imbibing the spiritual essence of Benaras. The divine energy permeating the air instils a sense of tranquillity on those present, be it a devotee or curious onlooker. It’s a ceremonial worship of the river Ganga to express one’s reverence and gratitude. It’s a celebration of life, faith and devotion. It’s also about the eternal cycle of creation and destruction.</p><p>Ganga aarti is performed every evening on the banks of river Ganga at Dashashwamedh ghat in Benaras. The aarti, which transcends time, is a well-planned and choreographed event performed by seven priests, all young and energetic, and dressed identical in elegant dhoti, saffron colour silk kurta and off-white stole. They start the aarti by chanting hymns and prayers in praise of the holy Ganga and blowing Shankh (conch shell) to sanctify the atmosphere and eliminate all the negativities. Indeed, the distinctive sound of the Shankh is so spellbinding on the crowd that the hustle and bustle about finding the perfect place to watch the aarti instantly comes to an order and the entire crowd falls silent. The soothing rhythm of Bhajans over the speakers, the chants by the priests and the backdrop of the night sky adds to the allure and the effect is magical. The aarti consists of different phases and actions performed in a synchronised manner by the priests using a number of symbolic items like lighted incense sticks and diyas, yak tail fans, peacock feather fans, flower petals etc. The lighted Diya represents agni (fire), the flower petals represent Prithvi (Earth), the sprinkling of water represents Jal, the yak-tail fan represents the Akash (space) and the peacock fan heralds the precious vayu (air). Thus, all facets of tangible materials (or rather one’s entire existence) are symbolically offered to Mother Ganga via the aarti ceremony.</p><p>The highlight of the aarti ceremony is when the priests handle the lit multitiered brass lamp elegantly and, with undying devotion perform the aarti in each direction, so that everyone gets a chance to see and imbibe the regenerative power. The Ganga aarti, lasting for 45 minutes, offers an otherworldly experience, where everyone present feels the vibrant energy. Indeed the ‘Ras’ of Benaras continues to intoxicate.</p>