Volunteering adds power to education

India’s education system caters to a highly diverse student population, encompassing varying socioeconomic, language, and cultural backgrounds. It has a mix of government-funded public and private educational institutions, where private schools, while enjoying more autonomy, adhere to certain educational standards.
The pedagogy primarily depends on paid teachers, and the entire approach to course work is designed to provide structured and standardised learning experiences with a focus on academic achievement and knowledge acquisition. A structured and formal approach to education, typically within the ambit of government schools, private schools, colleges, and universities, is guaranteed, with paid teachers generally having appropriate educational qualifications and certifications. They follow national or state-level curricula set by organisations like the Central Board of Secondary Education, individual state boards, or universities that define the curriculum for various courses and programmes. They use established teaching methodologies, lectures, classroom discussions, practical demonstrations, and assessments and are responsible for assessing and evaluating students’ performance by conducting examinations, assignments, and tests and assigning grades or marks in accordance with established evaluation criteria, stringently adhering to regulations and guidelines set by educational authorities. Despite the inherent drawbacks, this age-old system has delivered, but isn’t it time to look beyond current worldwide trends?
The world has transitioned into the digital age, emphasising the importance of online education, mentoring, tutoring, and the development of educational resources, as well as the necessity of connecting with students around the world. To enhance educational access and quality, especially where collaboration is crucial between schools, communities, and governments, the concept of ‘volunteering’ in education for supporting educational initiatives at both local and international levels can be a way forward.
Volunteer teachers are not substitutes for paid teachers; rather, volunteering represents a fundamentally different approach to education. Individuals worldwide volunteer for varied reasons, such as gaining experience, making a positive social impact, or exploring new career paths. Both volunteering and paid teaching can coexist and complement each other as two pillars of the same education system. Volunteers provide valuable support and enrichment in classrooms, complementing the expertise of paid teachers and providing consistency to formal education. A combination of volunteers and paid teachers creates a robust, effective, and well-rounded educational experience. Volunteers can teach smaller groups of students, a luxury some schools cannot afford with paid teachers alone.
While Europeans tend to volunteer unabashedly, Asians are relatively reluctant to volunteer. I found doing a stint as a volunteer teacher at the Paradanusorn School in Uttaradit, Thailand, a rewarding way to make a positive impact on the lives of children and communities while simultaneously experiencing the rich culture and natural beauty of the country. For an Indian, English is a valuable skill in the global job market, and Thai students are eager to learn it. Fascinated by the opportunity to meet people from different countries with different cultures and even different ways of pronouncing English (my group of volunteers included an Italian, Dutch, and a Chinese lady, with a German directing the process), I was surprised by the emphasis placed on teaching Thai students Chinese, not just English, presumably because Thailand shares its border with China and 50% of Thai exports of pineapples, durians, and mangoes are to China. In fact, before Covid, 60% of all tourists coming into the country were Chinese.
Volunteering in education has long-standing traditions reflecting the evolving needs of society. Volunteers, intrinsically motivated and focused on the well-being of students, made a significant impact in addressing educational disparities, especially by empowering learners with digital volunteering, e-mentoring, and virtual tutoring to connect with students worldwide. Volunteers play a critical role in expanding educational opportunities, contributing to social progress, and making a significant impact in addressing educational disparities and empowering learners of all ages, bringing unique perspectives and skills to a classroom.
Undoubtedly, paid professionals bring professionalism to the classroom, commit to longer-term positions, provide continuity and stability, can be held accountable for student outcomes, and are perhaps more suitable for formal education settings. Volunteers, on the other hand, conserve resources, ensuring savings even as they provide constant, ongoing support. Many volunteer opportunities are unpaid or provide minimal stipends, making them cost-effective for organisations and schools, which is particularly important in underfunded or resource-constrained settings.
