Volunteering adds power to education

While Europeans tend to volunteer unabashedly, Asians are relatively reluctant to volunteer. I found doing a stint as a volunteer teacher at the Paradanusorn School in Uttaradit, Thailand, a rewarding way to make a positive impact on the lives of children and communities while simultaneously experiencing the rich culture and natural beauty of the country. For an Indian, English is a valuable skill in the global job market, and Thai students are eager to learn it. Fascinated by the opportunity to meet people from different countries with different cultures and even different ways of pronouncing English (my group of volunteers included an Italian, Dutch, and a Chinese lady, with a German directing the process), I was surprised by the emphasis placed on teaching Thai students Chinese, not just English, presumably because Thailand shares its border with China and 50% of Thai exports of pineapples, durians, and mangoes are to China. In fact, before Covid, 60% of all tourists coming into the country were Chinese.