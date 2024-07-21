Wake up, UPSC!

In a land where jobs were given on the basis of caste, religion and relations, the idea of jobs being earned by passing an examination was nothing short of revolutionary. In a land where jobs were held at the mercy of someone in power, keeping a job only on the basis of performance was a radical idea. A certain class of Indians, even under British rule, saw this opportunity and took it. Whatever their views on the ICS itself and individual officers, few in the independence movement seriously entertained the idea of changing the system of recruitment and management of the bureaucracy. Even Motilal Nehru’s draft constitution in 1928 proposed that the Public Service Commission should be a constitutional body.