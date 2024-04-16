War drums add to economic anxiety

For the first time in 33 years, a foreign nation-State attacked Israel on Saturday, April 13. The last time was when Israel was attacked by Iraq with Scud missiles in 1991.

This past weekend, it was Iran that launched more than 360 missiles and drones aimed at different points in Israel. It was a combination of slow-moving drones, which take more than six hours to go from Iran to Israel, faster moving cruise missiles, and very high-speed ballistic missiles that travel faster than sound.

Iran’s Foreign Minister had given a 72-hour warning to neighbouring countries about this planned attack on Israel. In turn, Israel managed to intercept almost 99 per centis was made possible because of Israel’s sophisticated anti-missile defence system, the Iron Dome, built with American and British help. It was deployed on Jordanian soil as well this time.