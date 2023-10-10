Warnings unheeded

Consider the Kedarnath tragedy in June 2013. Like in all parts of the upper Himalayas, glaciers are melting, and the melt water at the snout of the Chorabari glacier formed a lake, the Chorabari Lake, located at a height of 3,960 feet, almost two kilometres upstream of Kedarnath. Unprecedented rainfall from June 13 in the upper Himalayas led to the lake breaching on June 17. A massive flood of water, complete with debris and boulders, powered down the slopes of Kedarnath and into the Mandakini River. Not only did the flash floods wipe out the town of Kedarnath, but several other towns located downstream, including Rambara, Gaurikund, Sonprayag, and Agastyamuni, were also destroyed. Thousands perished, and the exact death toll remains uncertain, with a government estimate reporting over 5,000 missing.