What did Bose himself think of the Mahatma?

Unfortunately, now history is being mis-written by a new set of victors. No doubt, Netaji even called Mahatma an “impractical idealist”, “faddist” and “dictatorial”, but he, like most of India, knew and acknowledged that without the Mahatma, the freedom struggle could not succeed. It was also true that Netaji, like Nehru and others, was greatly perturbed when Gandhiji withdrew the first civil disobedience movement when it was at the peak, because of a few violent incidents. It was true that after the 1931 Poona Pact, Bose felt that Gandhi had diluted the focus on achieving political freedom and deviated into the emancipation of Harijan (Dalits) from the oppressive caste system. Again, it was true that just as Gandhi was steadfast, even adamant, in his principles, Bose, too, was. When he won the election for Congress president against the wishes of Gandhi and the Congress right-wing of Sardar Patel, Rajendra Prasad, etc., Bose resigned and quit Congress because to him, the choice was between abiding by Gandhi’s principles or his own.