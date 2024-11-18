Home
What it really means to be close

What it means in being ‘actually close’ to someone special, is best shown, not by merely declaring; but by standing up for that person, when situation demands.

Meera Seshadri
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 02:46 IST
