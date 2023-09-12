What it takes to nourish India

The solutions to providing affordable meals to so many people are not easy. India now has an almost digitalized foodgrain transfer system for its people under the Food Security Act, but each state has its own set of issues. One of the reasons for not identifying actual beneficiaries is the pending census in the wake of the pandemic and political interference. Ordinarily, the 2021 Census would have led to an upward revision in the population covered by the PDS, but the census has been indefinitely delayed. The estimates for 2020 (Jean Drèze, Meghana Mungikar, and Reetika Khera) suggest that roughly 10 crore people are excluded on account of the same.