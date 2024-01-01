What makes a perfect match?

The institution of marriage is held very high in the minds of the people in the subcontinent to this day. Arranged marriages are still not passé. The fact that even e-portals have matrimonial sites is testimony to this fact. Parents, relatives and well-wishers of the prospective brides and grooms sift and sieve several criteria to find a suitable match for their beloved sons and daughters preferably in their own communities. People often place high stakes on religious, communal, social, economic, educational and familial factors as against essential human values like honesty, broad mindedness, adjustability, good health and clean habits. The intent of the process is definitely not dubious, but the way in which suitors are shortlisted and identified with blinders on leaves a lot of space for social debate.

Perhaps, the parents of eligible bachelors and bachelorettes would do well to take a reference on the subject from the Ramayana.