What motivated Trump’s shooter is irrelevant. It’s about guns.

By Francis Wilkinson

We have entered the motive stage. What was the shooter thinking? Was he a radical driven by ideology? A mentally unhinged loner longing to impress a movie star? A disgruntled employee who just lost his job and wanted to shoot something? Why did a 20-year-old White man from Western Pennsylvania shoot Donald Trump Saturday night?

These questions are part of the ritual aftermath of a major public shooting. They are also completely irrelevant.

In a nation of 340 million people there are millions of Americans who fit virtually every one of the broad labels above. Millions of Americans are addled by political ideology. Millions hate their jobs or were fired by a boss whom they despise. Millions are loners struggling with emotions they can’t always control. Millions hate the current president or an ex-president.

There is only one thing that differentiates Thomas Matthew Crooks, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, the man the FBI says is responsible for the shooting, from millions of other Americans who didn’t try to kill an ex-president: He added a loaded gun to his problems and brought the whole mess to a violent climax. Crooks carried a semi-automatic rifle with him to a political event and used it for the purpose for which it was designed. He grazed Trump with a bullet fired at a distance of roughly 150 meters, and left one dead and two critically wounded.