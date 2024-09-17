When procedure punishes

This misuse of the Pragyna Thakur ruling exhibits a pattern of what can at best be termed as abusive judicial interpretation. Abusive judicial interpretation, as described in the work of Ros Dixon & David Landau, can occur in contexts where courts have substantial discretion and where there is insufficient oversight of how lower courts interpret and apply higher court rulings. Relying on a per incuriam ruling can be a facet of such abusive judicial interpretation. In this form of interpretive abuse, courts strategically manipulate legal precedents to achieve desired outcomes, even if only temporarily. These outcomes are temporary because a court higher in the hierarchy may see through the fault and correct the error, or even release the person on bail. However, the abuse lies in the fact that, by the time the matter makes its way through different rounds of appeal, the accused may have spent time in custody beyond the 60/90 day period, effectively negating their fundamental right to default bail.