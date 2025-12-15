<p>As the first light embraced the earth, the air felt fresh from the fragrance of the exquisitely adorned, colourful flowers all around us. The day was bright, marked by rituals and emotions in equal measure. The evening events turned out to be fun-filled and dazzling, with the stars seemingly descending in the form of the lovely couple. It was truly a dream wedding.</p>.<p>Yes, the wedding season has begun. A recent wedding in the family made me reflect on how Indian weddings have evolved in recent years. Gone are the days when marriages were simple ceremonies, largely ritual-centric and family-oriented. Weddings today exhibit an interesting blend of traditions and modernity, making them remarkably experiential affairs rather than mundane ones.</p>.<p>What appealed to me first was the choice of venue and the emphasis placed on aesthetics. I am quite sure these elements would have been fairly basic a couple of years ago. From colour schemes to illumination, stage settings and entrance designs, the attention given to every detail is mind-boggling. After all, your special day has to be the best.</p>.<p>Couples today readily involve themselves in the planning and execution of their wedding events. Earlier, these responsibilities largely rested with the parents and elders of the family. It is also evident that the current-day <br />couples are more expressive and casually unveil their personalities at weddings. Shy brides and quiet grooms are now a rarity.</p>.<p>Another major feature is the elaborate photo shoots that capture all the special moments magnificently. Photographers bring creative ideas that elevate wedding pictures to another level. Likewise, couples no longer shy away from romantic poses. All this lends a fairytale charm to the occasion.</p>.<p>Then come the bridal outfits and their stunning craftsmanship. Luxurious silk saris and lehengas, elegant blouses, make-up, hairstyles, mehendi designs, and a myriad of accessories—the list goes on. Bridal makeovers have become a thriving industry in themselves. Another fanciful feature we notice these days is the show-stopping entry of the bride and groom. This extravagant sequence is meticulously choreographed, making it the highlight of the D-day.</p>.<p>And finally, how can one talk about weddings without mentioning the feast? Past or present, regional multi-course meals remain an inseparable part of Indian weddings, honouring our traditions. And then, for the receptions and other evening events, an array of popular Indian and global delicacies is laid out, often stealing the entire show.</p>.<p>In a nutshell, weddings today are becoming increasingly ingenious and elaborate. Perhaps that is precisely why they are called ‘the big fat Indian wedding.’</p>