Where’s the promised safety audit?

The frequent falling of rubble was confirmed by the workers themselves. Following their evacuation on November 28, they stressed how, on the morning of November 12, they were busy at work when debris began falling around them and they could hear the mountain rumble. Since this happened frequently, they did not pay attention to it for almost 30 minutes or so -- till they realised that their exit route had been blocked and they could not escape. A similar collapse had happened at the same place in 2019 but no worker had got hurt at that time.