Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion

Who are these federal workers Trump wants to fire?

As with anything coming out of Trumpworld, it’s hard to know what to take literally, what to take seriously and what to dismiss as totally implausible.
Bloomberg Opinion
Last Updated : 23 November 2024, 07:02 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 November 2024, 07:02 IST
World newsUSAUS newsDonald TrumpBloomberg Opinion

Follow us on :

Follow Us