Whose Swaraj?

Freedom, in this era, was often articulated through the concept of swaraj, thanks largely to the Indian National Congress’ 1929 demand for poorna swaraj, or unqualified independence. But the idea dated far back to the 1870s, with the reformist Hindu writings of Swami Dayanand Saraswati, later politicised by Bal Gangadhar Tilak. By the first decades of the 20th century, Indians as ideologically diverse as Gandhi (who published Hind Swaraj in 1909), Tagore (Ghare Baire, 1916), Savarkar (Hindutva, 1923), K.C. Bhattacharya (Swaraj in Ideas, 1928), and Golwalkar (We, or Our Nationhood Defined, 1939), were all positing competing visions of swaraj. By the mid-1930s, the idea of swaraj – whatever it meant exactly – was so prevalent that the distantly-anticipated future Constitution of a free and independent India was quite routinely referred to as the ‘Swaraj Constitution’.