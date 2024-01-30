Why China is absent in Red Sea

Thirdly, China has opted for diplomatic channels so far and seems unlikely to resort to naval intervention in the Red Sea crisis. Beijing views the instability in the Red Sea as linked with the war in Gaza and, therefore, has called on ‘relevant parties’ to ‘avoid adding fuel to the fire’. China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi in his recent visit to Africa has engaged Egypt, Tunisia, and the Arab League to discuss the Israel-Palestine issue. Regarding the Red Sea crisis, Wang had said, “We should jointly uphold the security on the sea lanes of the Red Sea in accordance with the law and also respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the countries along the Red Sea coast, including Yemen.” However, Wang did not clarify what he meant by ‘we’ and how to uphold the security of the sea lanes.