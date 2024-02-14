Why have fuel prices not changed in 21 months?

In June 2017, the so-called dynamic pricing mechanism was implemented by the public sector OMCs to reflect the daily fluctuations in the world market. Prices at the pump should drop when world oil prices drop, and they should rise when the world oil prices rise. But this practice was stopped for 137 days from November 2021 when five states, including Gujarat, were going for elections. It is a mystery as to why the public sector OMCs dropped the dynamic pricing policy if, as the minister says, they are free to follow market prices. It is an even a bigger mystery why the private oil companies failed to take market share when profit margins were high by cutting prices.