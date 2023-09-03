Why is Modi bowing down to Xi, and helping China’s ascendancy?

The global economy is built on the foundation of the US dollar as the reserve currency. Nations buy and sell goods and services from each other and pay in US dollars. Savings in various nations are stored by their central bank largely in US dollars. This is why a former French Finance Minister said the US dollar enjoys an “exorbitant privilege”. This privilege and trust in the dollar helped cement American hegemony in the global world order. Now, China wants to destabilise American hegemony by dethroning the US dollar. While America’s unilateral hegemony may be justifiably questioned, it is still not in India’s national interests to help China in its quest to replace America as the world’s superpower. Bizarrely, the Modi government is doing precisely that – helping the yuan dethrone the dollar.