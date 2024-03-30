Why Mamata seems to be sitting pretty in Bengal

The Opposition will argue that Sandeshkhali is not an isolated episode, but many Sandeshkhalis exist in Bengal. However, it seems that the majority of common voters, especially women and those in the BPL category in the rural areas, are not that concerned with this issue as they consider it to be the feature of all political parties, particularly when they see the same faces changing allegiance from one ruling party to the other at the local levels. They are much more interested in continuing to reap the benefits from various welfare schemes launched by TMC, especially those for women, which they consider to be gifts from ‘Didi’ rather than from Modi, even when some of the schemes are majorly funded by the Centre.