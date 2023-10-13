Why the BBMP needs a gender cell  

A Gender Cell can be created at the level of the BBMP in Bengaluru to pay requisite attention to women and sexual and gender minorities, ensuring efficient service delivery, capacity building, and expertise on related subjects. The cell can establish three wings. First, a research and analysis wing that will examine existing laws and policies and develop new policies that govern urban planning from a feminist perspective, while also providing capacity-building training to officers of the corporation. In this regard, the cell can conduct campaigns and workshops for relevant stakeholders to promote greater access in the city. Second, an audit wing that conducts surveys and audits targeting the needs of women and sexual and gender minorities to identify gaps in terms of gender inclusivity and safety. Such audits can collect and assess information to identify gaps in public spaces, including aspects such as street lighting, footpaths, parks, bus stations, public toilets, and public transport, among others. Third, an implementation wing that will guide and work alongside agencies to implement infrastructure and development projects from a gender-sensitive perspective. In this regard, the cell can provide expertise and help generate awareness to scale up the effective implementation of these projects.