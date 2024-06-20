Will India's semiconductor programme pick up speed in Modi 3.0?

So, what would these four projects once completed and fully functional give in return to India? For chip packaging, apart from the three units approved, if some of the additional applications are approved, perhaps India may reach a 10 per cent global market share by 2030. On March 7, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that India was aiming at a market share of 10 per cent in global ATMP/OSAT within the next five years.

This is an ambitious target given that the competition is against the likes of China which currently owns 30 per cent, Taiwan (28 per cent) and the likes of South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Vietnam who together own about 35 per cent. Moreover, the inputs for ATMP/OSAT units are predominantly the silicon wafers on which integrated circuits (ICs) are fabricated, and India currently has no commercial fabs.

How much will the approved silicon fab, when fully operational, contribute to the global share of semiconductors? The fabs sanctioned capacity is about 50,000 wafer starts per month (wspm), and it is likely to take two-three years for construction as well as equipment move-in and another three-five years to reach its full capacity (even if operations are fast-tracked). By the end of this year, the global capacity is expected to reach 30 million wafers of 200mm size, which may be approximately 14 million of 300mm size. By 2030-2032, when the TEPL fab is expected to be fully loaded, the global capacity is likely to be close to 25 million 300mm size. Given this, 50,000 wspm will be only about 0.2 per cent. Yet, this small start is critical for India.