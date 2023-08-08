Will Narendra Modi speak on Manipur in Parliament?

If the government in the Lower House of Parliament adopts the logic given by the Rajya Sabha Chairman, anyone other than Modi could speak on the Manipur issue, and while replying to the motion, the Prime Minister might skirt the issue. He could insist that it has already been covered by Home Minister Amit Shah or any other minister during their interventions and that he has nothing more to say. The prime minister is expected to reply to the debate on August 10. Is Modi afraid of facing Parliament on the issue?