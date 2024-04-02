Would Ram approve?

As per reports, Kejriwal was allegedly arrested on the single evidence of an approver’s statement — no other evidence. Here comes the rub: once he turned approver and gave Rs 60 crore worth of electoral bonds to the party in power, he was let off by the Enforcement Directorate, but Kejriwal was arrested! But what of the Rs 60 crore received by the BJP? Who is being arrested for this ‘Extortion Bond?’ Why is sauce for the goose not sauce for the gander? So, it seems that it is not corruption to give funds to political parties through electoral bonds to receive favours, but it is corruption if funds are given by other means to an opposition party. One wonders what the ‘Nyay Purush’ Ram would say about this.