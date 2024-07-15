Yours forgetfully

The one person who is exasperated by my selective forgetfulness is my wife. The other day, she suddenly asked me if I remembered the colour of her wedding saree. I have forgotten all the details about our wedding. How on earth could I tell her the colour of her wedding saree on that ‘dependence’ day of my life? I blinked for a long minute and said hesitantly, “I think it was green.” Her face turned red, and she exclaimed, “You remember your primary school teacher Parvathy’s favourite saree colour, but you fumble like US President Biden when I ask you about the saree I wore on the most fateful day of our lives.”