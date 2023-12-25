Youth unemployment and the need to implement ‘right to work’

As per the data from the Annual Report of Periodic Labour Force Survey (July 2022-June 2023), the UR for youth in the age group 15-29 was 10% and 7.3% for the educated youth of 15 years and above. The UR among youth in the 15-29 age group in rural areas for males was 8.3% and for females 7.3%; in urban areas, the UR was higher than its rural counterpart and stood at 13.8% for males and 21.7% for females, respectively.