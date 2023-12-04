ZPM's victory is a testament to Mizoram's collective yearning for change

The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM)’s triumph in the Mizoram assembly elections is a seismic shake-up, reshaping the political order. When writing this article, the ZPM is leading in 27 of the 40 seats. This commanding lead over the Mizo National Front (MNF)’s 10 seats, along with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s two seats and the Congress’ one seat, is nothing short of a thunderous rebuke to the incumbent MNF government, starkly illustrating the electorate's thirst for change.

The ZPM's meteoric ascent, soaring from eight seats, is a testament to Mizoram's collective yearning for visionary leadership. This isn't just a numerical shift; it's an explicit demand for innovative policies and a commitment to grassroots concerns. The ZPM's commitment to corruption-free governance has struck a powerful chord in Mizoram, resonating with a populace tired of political malfeasance. Additionally, the party's targeted approach to youth issues aligns seamlessly with the rising spectre of unemployment. Crucially, in this agriculture-dependent state, the ZPM's game-changing promise of guaranteeing a minimum support price for locally produced key items stands as a testament to their pragmatic understanding of ground realities. This commitment isn't just rhetoric; it's a calculated move that solidifies the ZPM's position as a party attuned to the pressing concerns of the people.

The ZPM’s victory signifies not just a paradigm shift in Mizoram but also underscores the distinctiveness of Northeast politics. The BJP's lead in two seats refutes any influence from the unrest in nearby Manipur. The MNF's dismal performance manifests massive anti-incumbency and a glaring disconnect. The MNF's bedrock of Mizo identity faced erosion as it navigated the controversial alliance with the BJP-led NDA in a predominantly Christian state. Late opposition to the Uniform Civil Code and the 2023 Forest (Conservation) Act didn't salvage the situation. The promised infrastructural development, bolstered by the BJP-led Centre’s support, remained elusive, fuelling discontent. Outgoing Chief Minister Zoramthanga's inability to address mounting youth unemployment further deepened disillusionment. The chief minister losing from his seat serves as an indicator of the anti-incumbency sentiments against his administration. The MNF's identity shield shattered, exposing the discontent among the electorate.

The ZPM's agenda, centred on promoting sustainable development, empowering marginalised communities, and fostering entrepreneurship, aligns with the desires and needs of the people. By prioritising education, healthcare, infrastructure, and job creation, the ZPM aims to transform Mizoram into a hub of growth and development.

The accolades for the ZPM's surge must also be attributed to its leader Lalduhoma, a former IPS officer, who is tipped to become the Chief Minister. His ascendancy in the state is nothing less than remarkable. Lalduhoma stands as the trailblazer who defied the entrenched norms, uniting diverse regional parties, and civil society groups against the MNF and the Congress. In 2018, under his leadership the ZPM emerged as the pivotal opposition force in Mizoram. His journey from an opposition stalwart to the helm of power is a testament to the potency of his vision and the electorate's fervent desire for substantive change.

In contrast, Zoramthanga must acknowledge that his leadership has failed to resonate with the grassroots.

However, with victory comes great responsibility. The ZPM must now deliver on their promises and fulfil the expectations placed upon it. The success of their tenure will depend on their ability to prioritise transparency, accountability, and good governance. By upholding these principles, it can build trust and confidence among the people, fostering a sense of ownership and participation in the governance of the state.

The ZPM's victory presents an opportunity to break free from the shackles of the past and chart a new course for Mizoram's progress. It is a chance to redefine the state's identity, not only as a region of natural beauty but also as a centre of innovation, development, and social harmony.

The results also serve as a wake-up call for the traditional political powerhouses. The electoral verdict ruthlessly exposes the MNF's leadership failure to grasp the burgeoning discontent among the populace. The MNF underestimated the potential damage that Lalduhoma and the ZPM, long-standing champions of the Mizo cause, could inflict upon their political stronghold. The people's rejection of MNF's established narrative underscores the urgent need for political recalibration and an acknowledgment that championing a cause doesn't immunize any party from the winds of change. The defeat of the Congress and the BJP reflects the people's rejection of national parties and their preference for regional leadership that resonates with their unique needs and aspirations. This also shows how the national parties have lost a connect with the Northeast. While the BJP has failed to develop it, the Congress has the credibility it once had.

As Mizoram embarks on this new chapter of its political journey, it is crucial for all stakeholders, including civil society organisations, the media, and the people themselves, to actively participate in shaping the state's future.

Mizoram has spoken, and now it is up to the ZPM to rise to the occasion and steer the state towards a new era of progress, harmony, and empowerment. The results are a sign of the regional parties regaining prominence in the region. This trend is driven by several factors, including the desire for greater autonomy, the need for parties that understand local issues, and a growing sense of regional identity.

Sayantan Ghosh teaches journalism at St Xavier's College (Autonomous), Kolkata. X: @sayantan_gh.

