Zuckerberg’s apology isn’t enough

By Matthew Yglesias

Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri deserves credit for badgering Mark Zuckerberg into offering an apology last week to families of children victimized by sexual predation on social media. At the same time, it’s not as if this was unprecedented: Zuckerberg has a lot of experience saying he’s sorry in public, going back to when he was a teenager.

The hard part, after someone apologizes, is making amends. And here’s where Hawley and his fellow Republicans should enlist the help of their Democratic colleagues. When it comes to the relationship between business and government, Democrats know that you can’t just ask executives to be more mindful. You need to make actual rules and regulations that force the pursuit of profit to advance the public interest.

Democrats, unfortunately, have been largely behind the curve in asking the big questions about the corrosive influence of social media and mobile technology on American society, particularly among young people.

Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz has introduced the most assertive federal legislation on mobile phones in schools, for example, with John Fetterman of Pennsylvania as the lone Democratic co-sponsor. On the state level, Republican-led Florida has taken the lead. But even Cruz’s bill is remarkably narrow, affecting only the one-third of US schools that receive federal money for broadband service, requiring them to block access to social media platforms and disclose how much classroom time is spent on screens. Those are useful steps, but they fall far short of banning phones from K-12 schools — as Florida, the UK and Italy have done.

And the school issue is just one subset of the larger question of how smartphone technology is transforming kids’ lives — and whether that transformation is for the better.

While Zuckerberg apologised for harmful sexual abuse, he was defiant on the broader question of social media and mental health, arguing that “the existing body of scientific work has not shown a causal link between using social media and young people having worse mental health outcomes.”

This is in part about standards of evidence. There are no double-blind randomized trials demonstrating that smoking causes cancer, but that doesn’t mean smoking doesn’t cause cancer — it simply means you can’t conduct a randomized trial of smoking. By the same token, it’s hard to know exactly how to conclusively test a hypothesis about a large-scale social change. If you take one kid’s smartphone away, leaving him out of group chats and social media, he’ll no doubt be miserable. But that’s hardly a fair test of the proposition that the mass adoption of ubiquitous messaging devices has been harmful to young people.