'Big John', the largest known triceratops, sells for $6.40 million

The fossilised remains of 'Big John', the largest triceratops dinosaur ever discovered by palaeontologists, sold for 5.5 million euros ($6.40 million) at a Paris auction on Thursday.

The total price, including commissions, was 6.65 million euros, the Drouot auction house, which conducted the sale, said.

Also Read | Volcanic eruptions helped dinosaurs dominate earth

Big John roamed the lands of modern-day South Dakota more than 66 million years ago.

Drouot had estimated the skeleton would fetch between 1.2-1.5 million euros.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: