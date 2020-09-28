'Cat Que virus': Amid coronavirus, ICMR warns India about new virus from China

As India struggles to control the spread of the novel coronavirus, a team of scientists at National Institute of Virology (NIV), ICMR in Maharashtra have warned of anothera new virus, known as 'Cat Que virus' (CQV), from China that has the potential to spread diseases in India.

According to a report by the institute published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research, the presence of 'Cat Que virus' (CQV) in a species of mosquitoes called Culex, and also in pigs was reported in China and Vietnam.

The study was conducted during 2017 to 2018 in the ICMR-National Institute of Virology, Pune after obtaining prior approval from the Institutional Ethics Committee.

The two human samples that were found to be positive, using indegenously developed tests, for the presence of anti-CQV IgG antibodies, were from Karnataka in 2014 and 2017.

"Due to the spread of similar species of the Culex mosquitoes in India, there is a need to understand the replication kinetics of this virus in mosquito models," ICMR experts said.

“Data showed that Indian mosquitoes (Ae. aegypti, Cx. quinquefasciatus and Cx. tritaeniorhynchus) were susceptible to CQV," the ICMR study said.

Earlier, the mosquito specimens were collected from pigpens in Bazhong and Longchang counties, in eastern Sichuan, China, during July in 2006 and 2008 by a group of scientists from US and China.



Collection of locations of mosquito specimens and pig serum samples. Note: 1, Mosquito specimens collection site 1 (Longchang county); 2, mosquito specimens collection site 2 (Bazhong county); 3, pig serum samples collection site (eastern Sichuan Basin). (*) Where SC0806 was isolated.



All human serum samples screened for the presence of CQV, using real-time RT-PCR, were found to be negative, the research institute said. Antibodies are formed by the immune system of humans when a virus attacks the body.

“Anti-CQV IgG antibody positivity in human serum samples tested and the replication capability of CQV in mosquitoes indicated a possible disease causing potential of CQV in Indian scenario. Screening of more human and swine serum samples using these assays is required as a proactive measure for understanding the prevalence of this neglected tropical virus," said the ICMR, according to the report.

"Detection of antibodies against CQV in human serum samples indicates the need for the cross-sectional surveillance to understand the circulation of this virus in India," ICMR said.