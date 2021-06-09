'Covid Delta variant has 60% transmission advantage'

Covid-19 Delta variant believed to have 60% transmission advantage: UK Epidemiologist

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jun 09 2021, 20:06 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2021, 21:51 ist
Credit: iStock Photo

The Delta coronavirus variant of concern, first identified in India, is believed to be 60 per cent more transmissible than the Alpha variant which was previously dominant in Britain, a prominent UK epidemiologist said on Wednesday.

SPECIAL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

"Last week, we had evidence that the Delta variant had something between 30 to 100 per cent transmission advantage over the Alpha variant... And that's firmed up we think 60 per cent is probably the best estimate," Neil Ferguson of Imperial College London told reporters

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Covid-19
Coronavirus
United Kingdom

What's Brewing

Is a woman in live-in-relationship entitled to pension?

Is a woman in live-in-relationship entitled to pension?

The first 'Google Translate' for elephants debuts

The first 'Google Translate' for elephants debuts

For Arunachal villagers, Covid vaccine brings free rice

For Arunachal villagers, Covid vaccine brings free rice

Is 150 years really the limit of human lifespan?

Is 150 years really the limit of human lifespan?

Pandemic shakes up rankings of most liveable cities

Pandemic shakes up rankings of most liveable cities

 