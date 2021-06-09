Covid-19 Delta variant believed to have 60% transmission advantage: UK Epidemiologist

The Delta coronavirus variant of concern, first identified in India, is believed to be 60 per cent more transmissible than the Alpha variant which was previously dominant in Britain, a prominent UK epidemiologist said on Wednesday.

"Last week, we had evidence that the Delta variant had something between 30 to 100 per cent transmission advantage over the Alpha variant... And that's firmed up we think 60 per cent is probably the best estimate," Neil Ferguson of Imperial College London told reporters