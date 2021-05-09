Explained | How DRDO's anti-Covid drug was developed

India is facing an unprecedented second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Amid a shortage of oxygen and hospital beds, and with 37,36,648 active cases, an anti-Covid-19 drug developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use.

Here's how the drug was developed.

What is the drug?

2-deoxy-D glucose or 2-DG helps in the faster recovery of those who are hospitalised due to Covid-19. As per a press release by PIB, clinical trials results have shown a reduction in supplemental oxygen dependence among Covid-19 patients.

Who developed it?

Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a lab of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL), Hyderabad, have developed 2-DG.

How was it developed?

Back in April 2020, during the first wave of Covid-19, DRDO started the development of this drug. With the help of Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad, INMAS-DRDO scientists conducted lab experiments. They discovered that the molecule works effectively against the coronavirus and inhibits viral growth. On the basis of these results, the DCGI's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) gave the green light for Phase-II in May 2020.

The DRDO, along with its industry partner DRL, Hyderabad, started clinical trials to test the safety and efficacy of the drug among Covid-19 patients. During the Phase-II trials, the drug was found not only to be safe for those who had Covid-19, but also showed an improvement in their recovery. The Phase-II trial was conducted on 110 patients.

Since it is a generic module and analogue of glucose, the drug can be produced in bulk in the country, thereby avoiding any shortage.

How is the drug administered?

The drug is to be administered orally since it comes in powder form inside sachets. The patients will have to take it by dissolving it in water.

Are there any drugs similar to this in the market?

In April 2021, the DCGI also granted emergency approval for a similar drug called Virafin, produced by pharma company Zydus Cadila. Virafin was shown to be used for moderate cases, and to reduce the need of oxygen support, alongside improving the recovery time.

Virafin is a pegylated interferon (synthetic interferon) alpha-2b(PegIFN), which is administered to the patient through an injection. For those unaware, an interferon, as defined by Britannica is any protein produced by the body's cells as a defensive mechanism against viruses. It is given in the early stages of infection, resulting in their faster recovery.

Studies confirmed the safety, tolerability and efficacy of Virafin. The studies also reported that Virafin reduces viral load and aids in managing the disease in a better way. It reduces the need for supplemental oxygen, thereby reducing the respiratory tension caused due to low oxygen levels, the Department of Biotechnology said.

(With inputs from agencies)