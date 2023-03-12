Genome sequencing reports of 68 RTPCR samples reveal no new 'Variant of Concern'

State health department has received a Genome sequencing report of 68 RTPCR samples (whose CT levels were less than 25) that were sent in February from INSACOG (Indian SARS Cov2 Genomics consortium). No new sublineage of Omicron or new “variant of concern (VOC)” of Covid is reported in the sample.

The report has revealed that sub lineages of the Omicron variant of Covid, XBB has been confirmed in 54 samples while BA2 has been confirmed in three samples.

The report also revealed that other old variants of Covid including ETA/kappa/pango were found in 11 samples.

State Covid Technical Advisory Committee Chairperson Dr M K Sudarshan reiterated that there is no fear of a new Covid wave, until a new VOC (Variant of Concern) is reported.

Experts also added that most of us have immunity to Omicron, its sublineages and other old variants of Covid detected in the state either due to vaccine or past infection depending on age and comorbidities. They all are upper respiratory tract infections and mild. Though the cases have come down, people especially children, senior citizens, pregnant women and those with co-morbid and immuno deficient conditions must take precautions.

On March 11, among 4479 samples tested, only 102 were positive and there were no deaths. While the positivity rate for the day was 2.27 per cent, the fatality rate and weekly fatality rate were zero.

The Health department is doing Genome sequencing of Covid positive samples with CT value below 25 among symptomatic international arrivals, those hospitalised or from large clusters with more than five cases or wherever there is outbreak with more than 15 cases.

5 to 10 per cent of Covid positive samples are considered for genome sequencing. As many as over 90 per cent of these RTPCR samples were sent from Bengaluru and the rest were from other parts of the state, according to health department sources.