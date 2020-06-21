In Pics: Solar Eclipse June 21, 2020

Skywatchers along with a narrow band from West Africa to the Arabian Peninsula, India, and southern China will witness on Sunday the most dramatic "ring of fire" solar eclipse to shadow the Earth in years. Annular eclipses occur when the Moon -- passing between Earth and the Sun -- is not quite close enough to our planet to completely obscure sunlight, leaving a thin ring of the solar disc visible. Here are some pictures of the Solar Eclipse
- Sunday 21 Jun 2020
- updated: 11:55 am IST
- E-Paper
- Classifieds
A partial solar eclipse is seen from Rajpath in New Delhi, India. Credit: Reuters Photo
The moon partially covers the sun during an annular solar eclipse as seen from Colombo. Credit: AFP Photo
A partial solar eclipse is seen from Rajpath in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo
A crow stands on a roof as a partial solar eclipse is observed in Nairobi, Kenya. Credit: Reuters Photo
The moon partially covers the sun during an annular solar eclipse as seen from Kurukshetra. Credit: AFP Photo
Partial solar eclipse in Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo/Pushkar V
A partial solar eclipse in Mangaluru. Credit: DH Photo/ Govindraj Javali
A man uses special protective glasses to monitor the annular solar eclipse, in Manama, Bahrain. Credit: Reuters Photo
A photo shows a partial solar eclipse observed in Manama, Bahrain. Credit: Reuters Photo
A photo shows a partial solar eclipse observed in Manama, Bahrain. Credit: Reuters Photo
A photo shows a partial solar eclipse observed in Manama, Bahrain. Credit: Reuters Photo