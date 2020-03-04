Kerala doctors seek restrictions on 'untrue' depiction of jackfruit's effect in cancer treatment

A section of doctors in Kerala are strongly opposing depiction of 'untrue' medical issues in movies and publishing 'unscientific' findings regarding medicinal effects of jackfruit in cancer care.

Allegations of organ transplant mafias operating in the state projected in Malayalam movie 'Joseph' released last year, ill-effects of certain psychiatric drugs presented in the recently released Malayalam movie 'Trance' and recent publications on green jackfruit flour's effects in alleviating radiation pains in cancer treatments are the reasons for the contentions.

The Indian Medical Association - Kerala Chapter has written to Kerala Government and the Central Board for Film Certification the other day urging that films depicting medical issues should be allowed to be released only after review by a medical advisory board.

IMA Kerala Secretary Dr. Gopikumar P told DH that since films are one the strongest medium of communication, the depiction of untrue or unscientific matters through films are posing serious impacts on public health sector.

"Organ transplantation in Kerala suffered a major setback after the film 'Joseph' alleged mafias of even killing people for organ-harvesting. Even though organ donation in Kerala was being carried out under strict surveillance of government, the film had created apprehensions among people. Similarly the recently released film 'Trance' mentions about ill-effects of certain psychiatric drugs which are untrue. Many psychiatrists are complaining that after the release of the film, their patients are apprehensive to take those drugs. These prompted us to approach the government and the CBFC as these are serious issues affecting public health," said Dr. Gopikumar

Another serious contention among doctors in Kerala is about a recent publication claiming that green jackfruit flour diet would give relief to cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy and radiation. A private hospital in Kochi came out with the study conducted by a team led by surgical oncologist Dr. Thomas Varghese. It claimed that the green jackfruit flour diet was tested on around 50 patients and found effective. Pectin, a polysaccharide content in green jackfruit flour, reduces the side effects of cancer treatment, said the study.

But many doctors allege that the study was not conducted as per the norms of Indian Council for Medical Research and the study has no solid scientific basis. There are large number of instances of patients being lured by unscientific studies and reports of magical healing and their condition turning worse. Hence, studies should not be published unless scientifically proved and conducted as per the prescribed protocols, said the IMA Kerala secretary.